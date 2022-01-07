Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Affimed in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Affimed in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Affimed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after acquiring an additional 44,153 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 14.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,122,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 786,748 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 6.4% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,602,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,622,000 after buying an additional 337,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after buying an additional 916,189 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after buying an additional 218,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $5.04 on Friday. Affimed has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $11.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $495.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 132.18%. The company had revenue of $10.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Affimed

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

