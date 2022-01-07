AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $147.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on AGCO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AGCO from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $144.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO stock opened at $121.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.33. AGCO has a 52-week low of $101.69 and a 52-week high of $158.62.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.56. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AGCO by 47.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,007,000 after purchasing an additional 56,861 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in AGCO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,702,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in AGCO by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in AGCO by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in AGCO by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 146,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.