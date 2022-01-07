Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Short Interest Up 43.4% in December

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,230,000 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 525,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADC. Citigroup cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Shares of ADC stock opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.01. Agree Realty has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 35.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.55%.

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl purchased 500 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.35 per share, for a total transaction of $34,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 295.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.