AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) PT Raised to C$53.00 at TD Securities

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

ABSSF opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $36.38.

AirBoss of America Corp. engages in the provision of compounded rubber, survivability solutions and anti-vibration components to a diverse group of customers globally. It operates through the following segments: Rubber Solutions, Engineered Products, AirBoss Defense Group, and Unallocated Corporate Costs.

