Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.

About Airports of Thailand Public

Airports of Thailand Public Co Ltd. engages in the operation of airport and hotel. It operates through the Airport Business and Hotel Business segments. It also manages Suvarnabhumi Airport (BKK), Don Mueang Airport (DMK), Chiang Mai (CNX), Hat Yai (HDY), Phuket (HKT), and Mae Fah Luang – Chiang Rai.

