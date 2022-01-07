Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in December

Airports of Thailand Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AIPUY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of AIPUY stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Airports of Thailand Public has a 12 month low of $16.76 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.99.
About Airports of Thailand Public
