Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Update

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,700 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the November 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKTX. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.65. Akari Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.21. The company has a market cap of $69.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.