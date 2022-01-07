Akash Network Market Cap Hits $320.95 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 7th. In the last week, Akash Network has traded up 50.8% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for $2.82 or 0.00006752 BTC on exchanges. Akash Network has a market capitalization of $320.95 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akash Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00060357 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00070324 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.17 or 0.07597864 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,754.43 or 1.00008768 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007850 BTC.

Akash Network Coin Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 162,863,559 coins and its circulating supply is 113,861,304 coins. The official website for Akash Network is akash.network . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Buying and Selling Akash Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akash Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Akash Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akash Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.