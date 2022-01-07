AKITA Drilling (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Shares Up 5.2%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 7,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 4,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.50 to C$1.15 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.81.

Akita Drilling Ltd. engages in the drilling solutions in the field of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following divisions: Canadian and US. The Canadian division conducts operations in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and from time to time, in the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories, primarily with its wholly owned rigs and through its active joint ventures.

