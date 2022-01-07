Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Short Interest Update

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,200 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 392,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $88.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. Albany International has a 1 year low of $65.14 and a 1 year high of $93.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Albany International alerts:

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total transaction of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Albany International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Albany International by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,145 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.