Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Tozier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 8th, Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $233.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $254.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.03. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $133.82 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $830.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 1.5% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Albemarle by 0.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.2% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% in the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

