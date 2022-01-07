Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (TSE:ATD.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$56.13.

ATD.B has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$73.00 price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$36.03 and a one year high of C$52.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.85.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

