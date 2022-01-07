Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allakos Inc. is a clinical stage bio-technology company. It discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of allergic, inflammatory and proliferative diseases. Allakos Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen lowered shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Allakos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allakos from $122.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Allakos from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. Allakos has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $157.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.28. The stock has a market cap of $454.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allakos will post -4.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 31.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 246.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 51,668 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 76.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 46.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,262,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Allakos by 18.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allakos (ALLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.