Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADS. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 72,184.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,520,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,458,000 after buying an additional 1,518,757 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 563,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $20,207,177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 124.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 252,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,285,000 after purchasing an additional 139,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 837,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,228,000 after purchasing an additional 136,989 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $128.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.48.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.91. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 51.65% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $134.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist lowered their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.13.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

