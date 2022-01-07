Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Bank of America reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $211.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.35.

ALNY stock opened at $151.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $187.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,931,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 149,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,239,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

