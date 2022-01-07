Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) Short Interest Update

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,200 shares, a growth of 36.7% from the November 30th total of 412,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 289,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NYSE AMR traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.53. 5,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,143. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.64.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.05). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.75) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert E. Ferrara, Jr. sold 1,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $90,083.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 781.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $2,336,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the third quarter worth $10,999,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

