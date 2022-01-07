Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 6,474 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 247,215 shares.The stock last traded at $64.35 and had previously closed at $62.99.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.61.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($1.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $648.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.00 million. Analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 62,325 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 9,195 shares during the period. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.