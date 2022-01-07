Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 224 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 86 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 107,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $262,392,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

GOOGL opened at $2,755.50 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,696.10 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,919.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2,782.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

