Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) Trading Up 0.5%

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPP) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 848,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 833,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Alpine 4 (OTCMKTS:ALPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter.

Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition of businesses that fits into its drivers, stabilizers, and facilitators business model. It operates through the following segments: QCA, APF, Morris, Deluxe, and Excel. The QCA segment offers electronic contract manufacturing solutions.

