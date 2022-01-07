AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$30.00 at TD Securities

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.39.

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.80. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.78 and a 52 week high of C$27.45.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$831.99 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.8300001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. AltaGas’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

