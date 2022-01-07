Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $32.22

Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.22 ($0.43) and traded as low as GBX 25.50 ($0.34). Altitude Group shares last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.36), with a volume of 201,437 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of £18.73 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

In related news, insider David Smith acquired 88,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £30,007.72 ($40,436.22).

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions in North America and the United Kingdom. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce website solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

