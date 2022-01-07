Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

AIMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

AIMC traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $51.75. 2,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,570. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. Altra Industrial Motion has a twelve month low of $45.05 and a twelve month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.35.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.15 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

