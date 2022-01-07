Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $63.29

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$63.29 and traded as high as C$71.16. Altus Group shares last traded at C$69.46, with a volume of 101,750 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altus Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$68.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$63.37.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

