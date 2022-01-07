Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Upgraded by Barclays to “Overweight”

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Amadeus IT Group alerts:

Shares of Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $72.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.70 and a beta of 1.32. Amadeus IT Group has a 12-month low of $58.34 and a 12-month high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.20.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $871.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.48 million. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 11.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for Amadeus IT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amadeus IT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.