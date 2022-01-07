Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,667,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total value of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.95. Masonite International Co. has a one year low of $92.76 and a one year high of $132.22.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

