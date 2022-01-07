Amalgamated Bank Has $443,000 Stock Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 860,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after purchasing an additional 226,421 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 442,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,937,000 after acquiring an additional 175,772 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,059,000 after acquiring an additional 158,203 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 197.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 169,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,026,000 after acquiring an additional 112,446 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 223,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,108,000 after acquiring an additional 85,318 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGPI opened at $82.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.24. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $176.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $62,995.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lux bought 1,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.59 per share, with a total value of $140,360.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,990 shares of company stock valued at $884,602. Corporate insiders own 36.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MGP Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Truist upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

