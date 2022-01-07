Amalgamated Bank Has $466,000 Stock Position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Copa were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CPA. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the second quarter valued at $19,701,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Copa by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Copa by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 10,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Copa in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,691,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Copa by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,498,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CPA. TheStreet raised Copa from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded Copa from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Copa from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $81.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $94.91. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.87. Copa had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1274.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It involves in an airline operation which provides passenger and cargo services through the Copa Airlines and Copa Colombia principal operating subsidiaries. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia and other cities.

