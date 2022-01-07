Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Amalgamated Bank cut its position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,805 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 102,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Innoviva by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other Innoviva news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 1,212,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $4,000,002.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88. Innoviva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 75.82, a current ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $97.86 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 82.58% and a return on equity of 56.51%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

