America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.58

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. (NASDAQ:ATAX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as high as $6.65. America First Multifamily Investors shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 58,548 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of America First Multifamily Investors in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get America First Multifamily Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 17.02 and a current ratio of 17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $435.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.59.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 50.08% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. America First Multifamily Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.32%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 10,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $231,708 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 30.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 2.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 151,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of America First Multifamily Investors by 9.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in America First Multifamily Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 277,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.45% of the company’s stock.

About America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

America First Multifamily Investors LP engages in the acquisition of a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing for affordable multifamily and student housing and commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, Multifamily (MF) Properties, Public Housing Capital (PHC) Fund Trusts, and Other Investments.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for America First Multifamily Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America First Multifamily Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.