American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Evercore ISI upgraded the stock from an in-line rating to an outperform rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.51, but opened at $41.65. Evercore ISI now has a $46.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00. American Equity Investment Life shares last traded at $41.72, with a volume of 3,550 shares changing hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.15.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $302,742.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,321,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,859 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after purchasing an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,862,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

