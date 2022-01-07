American Investment Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

American Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIV. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $160,000.

DFIV stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,905. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.28.

