American Investment Services Inc. Sells 3,992 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

American Investment Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,992 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,863,000 after purchasing an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Financial Planning Inc. now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 297,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,261 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,234,557. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

