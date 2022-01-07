Americana Partners LLC Decreases Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,372 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 27,372 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 61.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Contango Oil & Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 25.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Contango Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.94.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.93 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 58.50% and a negative net margin of 28.38%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Douglas W. Schnitzer acquired 317,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $968,451.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Contango Oil & Gas

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

