Americana Partners LLC Invests $252,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Cummins by 23.9% during the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,330,000 after buying an additional 20,882 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its holdings in Cummins by 3.0% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 500.0% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Cummins by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,744,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in Cummins by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $2,083,556.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $233,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.00.

CMI opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.38 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.