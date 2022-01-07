Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.81 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.63 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $27.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.50.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE AMP opened at $319.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $301.53 and a 200-day moving average of $277.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $196.77 and a 52-week high of $323.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.27 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,776 shares of company stock worth $22,149,231 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.