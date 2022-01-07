Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Position Reduced by Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC

Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 29.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.39. The stock had a trading volume of 20,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,766. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.02. The firm has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $285.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

