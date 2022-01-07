Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) will report $85.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $84.66 million to $86.40 million. Amicus Therapeutics posted sales of $70.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $308.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $308.02 million to $309.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $397.58 million, with estimates ranging from $385.89 million to $417.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amicus Therapeutics.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $24.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $84,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $246,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,993 shares of company stock worth $1,291,808. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOLD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $101,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

