Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

AMRX stock opened at $4.60 on Tuesday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.01.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gautam Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, with a total value of $210,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Chirag K. Patel purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.13 per share, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. 32.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

