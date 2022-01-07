Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $111.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $95.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $428.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $425.80 million to $433.27 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.41 million, with estimates ranging from $454.40 million to $484.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $23.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

In other news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,604 shares of company stock valued at $859,833 in the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,744,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,171,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,439,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,450,000 after acquiring an additional 415,515 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 125,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 703,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

