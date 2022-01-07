Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.79% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AMPH opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.91 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.21.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,604 shares of company stock worth $859,833. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,212 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 970,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,450,000 after purchasing an additional 415,515 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,092.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 180,428 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

