Analysts Anticipate Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.30 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to post $59.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Alphabet’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $60.47 billion. Alphabet reported sales of $46.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alphabet will report full year sales of $209.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.09 billion to $210.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $244.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $236.55 billion to $250.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Alphabet.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,237.31.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $20.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,733.97. 55,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,140. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,912.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,782.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,711.71 and a 1-year high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

