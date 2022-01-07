Analysts Anticipate Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Analysts expect that Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) will post earnings per share of $1.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Braskem’s earnings. Braskem posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 282.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braskem will report full-year earnings of $8.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.88 to $9.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Braskem.

Get Braskem alerts:

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Braskem had a return on equity of 437.34% and a net margin of 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BAK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Braskem from $25.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Braskem in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Santander reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

BAK stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,749. Braskem has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.7104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Braskem’s payout ratio is 40.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Braskem by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Braskem by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Braskem by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter.

About Braskem

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braskem (BAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braskem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braskem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.