Analysts Anticipate Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to Post $0.36 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Huntington Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Bancshares.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $16.73. 324,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,992,271. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.20. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is an increase from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $100,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,500,298 in the last three months. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,762,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,351,154,000 after acquiring an additional 51,806,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124,809 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,458,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,102,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,980,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,537,000 after acquiring an additional 312,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

