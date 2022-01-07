Analysts Anticipate Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to Announce -$0.27 EPS

Brokerages expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. Hyliion reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HYLN shares. Barclays lowered shares of Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

Shares of Hyliion stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.99. 7,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,886,057. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $2,493,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and sold 950,792 shares worth $7,350,092. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hyliion by 244.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Hyliion by 13.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 47,975 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hyliion in the third quarter worth $128,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Hyliion by 10.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the third quarter valued at about $936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

