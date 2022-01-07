Analysts Expect FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.37). FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

FREY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

FREY opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of -0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22. FREYR Battery has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $14.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,665,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,578,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

