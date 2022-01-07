Analysts Expect Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $826.27 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) will report sales of $826.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Incyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $878.83 million and the lowest is $789.24 million. Incyte posted sales of $789.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Incyte will report full year sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Incyte.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Incyte from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.73.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Incyte by 5.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Incyte by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,011. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.56. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Incyte (INCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.