Analysts Expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. Mattel posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year sales of $5.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 57.56% and a net margin of 15.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Mattel by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Mattel by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Mattel by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Mattel stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,451. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84. Mattel has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $23.31.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

