Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.
In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Union Pacific stock opened at $252.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $254.71.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.
About Union Pacific
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
