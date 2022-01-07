Analysts Expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) to announce sales of $5.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the lowest is $5.57 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $21.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.62 billion to $21.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.65 billion to $23.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.35.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 12,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 26,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $252.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $243.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $193.14 and a twelve month high of $254.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

