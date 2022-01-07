Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Texas Roadhouse in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.00 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $868.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 52.98%.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $94,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $270,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,259 shares of company stock worth $388,291. Insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after acquiring an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,436,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $619,152,000 after purchasing an additional 171,315 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,687,000 after purchasing an additional 662,658 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

