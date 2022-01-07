Analysts Set Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Target Price at $120.00

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.00.

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Arkema from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Arkema from €123.00 ($139.77) to €120.00 ($136.36) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Arkema alerts:

ARKAY stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.46. Arkema has a 12 month low of $105.70 and a 12 month high of $146.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.06.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Arkema had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 13.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Company Profile

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Arkema Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arkema and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.