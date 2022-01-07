Analysts Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $30.06

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.90.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 2,790.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $26.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $186.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

